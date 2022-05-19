Troy Brickhouse, No. 21 takes a victory lap after claiming the win in a special 35-lap Rapid Ron’s Racing Sportsman event at Dixieland Speedway on Friday, July 10, 2020. Dixieland Speedway will benefit from an $85,600 state grant awarded to Pasquotank County.
Dixieland Speedway is among 17 motorsports venues across North Carolina that will benefit from a nearly $46 million N.C. Department of Commerce initiative intended to help the state’s motorsports industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fifteen local governments across the state have been awarded a total of $45.8 million to help motorsports venues in their communities, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.
The grants from the state’s Motorsports Relief Fund, administered by the N.C. Department of Commerce, are designed to enhance local tourism, travel, and hospitality industries that benefit from motorsports events.
“Motorsports are part of the fabric of North Carolina, bringing jobs, tourism dollars and enjoyment to millions,” Cooper said in a press release. “These relief funds will help this industry coming out of the pandemic not only get back in the race full speed, but spark renewal of rural and urban speedways and stadiums all across our state.”
The bulk of the funding was awarded to three local governments that are home to the state’s largest raceways. Wilkes County, home to North Wilkesboro Speedway, received $18 million; the city of Concord, which is home to Charlotte Motor Speedway, received $13 million; and Richmond County, home to Rockingham Speedway, received $9 million.
According to the release, the Charlotte Motor Speedway alone brought 1.1 million visitors to its events in 2019, and the venue generated more than $25 million a year in state and local tax revenue before the pandemic. However, between March and September 2020, Cabarrus County lost over $24 million in hotel revenue, leading to a loss of $540,000 in local taxes.
Pasquotank County was awarded $85,600 to benefit Dixieland Speedway, which is located in the northern end of the county. Dixieland’s owner could not be reached for comment.
The speedway was forced to close several times during the height of the pandemic because of limits on crowd size and social distancing protocols.
According to the release, grants from the Motorsports Relief Fund can be used to upgrade facilities such as grandstands, pedestrian walkways and bathrooms.