Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams will be among those offering their memories of Coach R.L. "Bobby" Vaughan at a memorial service for the legendary men's basketball coach on Saturday.
Vaughan, the winningest coach in ECSU history, died May 5 at age 93.
The service, which will be hosted by Vaughan's family, will be held in the gym named for Vaughan — the R.L. Vaughan Center at ECSU Saturday at 11 a.m.
Others expected to speak during the service include Abdul Rasheed, representing Vaughan's former students and players; Moses Golatt, representing Vaughan's fellow coaches and colleagues; Colbert Respass, representing Vaughan's church; the Rev. Ricky Banks, representing the Elizabeth City community; and Chandler Vaughan, representing the Vaughan family.
Letters and proclamations are also expected from the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame, the National Epicureans, among others.
The Rev. Dr. Walter L. Smith Jr. will preside at the ceremony and deliver the eulogy. Also participating will be Pastor Antonio Williams and the Rev. Benji Brown. Lennard Bartlett will also perform the song, "Wind Beneath My Wings."
The service will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeNLp0AR5X4 .
During his 37 years as the Vikings head coach, Vaughan became one of the most celebrated basketball coaches in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association history, winning 502 games and two CIAA basketball championships.
Vaughan spent his entire career with ECSU, becoming the university’s first coach in 1949 and first athletic director in 1957. He would also serve as the first chairman of the university’s Department of Physical Education from 1957 to 1978.