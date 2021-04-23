Elizabeth City State University's chancellor said this morning she has heard that national civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton may visit Elizabeth City.
Clarifying an earlier version of this story, Chancellor Karrie Dixon said she does not have confirmation of Sharpton's visit. She has heard only rumors that Sharpton may visit.
Dixon also mentioned in conversation prior to an ECSU Board of Trustees meeting today that she's also heard leaders with the Black Lives Matter movement based in Raleigh may also visit the city.
Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers said it's his understanding that the Rev. William Barber, co-chairman of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival and a former president of the North Carolina NAACP, may visit the city on Saturday.
The visits, if they take place, are apparently in response to the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., a local city man, by a Pasquotank Sheriff's deputy on Wednesday. The deputy shot and killed Brown while trying to serve search and arrest warrants, a sheriff's official said Thursday.
Brown's death has sparked several evenings of protests in Elizabeth City, including one Thursday night that saw approximately 200 protesters march down Ehringhaus Street, one of the city's busiest thoroughfares.
Dixon said on the recommendation of City Manager Montre Freeman, ECSU is conducting classes and all business remotely today. College of The Albemarle and Mid-Atlantic Christian University are also conducting classes remotely today at Freeman's recommendation, she said.
Editor's note: This is a corrected version of this story. The original version said Dixon had stated Sharpton planned to visit Elizabeth City today.