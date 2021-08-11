Elizabeth City State University’s success educating students is gaining attention not just in the halls of the North Carolina Legislature, it’s also drawing notice in the corporate boardroom, ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said Wednesday.
Dixon, who addressed the opening of the ECSU Faculty/Staff Institute virtually, said in her State of the University address that ECSU is poised to receive approximately $100 million in funding if the state budget is passed in its current form.
“We’ve never seen funding like this for our university,” she said.
Dixon noted ECSU is line for funding for four key projects: new residential halls to replace older ones; a new dining hall to replace Bedell Hall, which has “seen challenges in recent years”; an aviation school for the aviation science program that will continue to allow ECSU “to stand apart from other North Carolina institutions”; and a skybridge to give students living in Viking Village “safe, direct access to campus, unimpeded by high-volume and fast-moving traffic” on Weeksville Road.
Dixon also noted that both the House and Senate versions of the state budget include raises for faculty and staff.
Dixon said the new facilities are being funded “because people are paying attention to the university and its progress.” She encouraged faculty and staff to “protect our brand.”
“We have to let them know that we are strong, thriving and are on the same page as a family,” she said.
Dixon also noted billionaire philanthropist McKenzie Scott’s $15 million gift to the university last year and the university’s recently announced partnership with United Airlines are examples of “people paying attention to the growth and success of ECSU.”
“They heard about us and our excellence,” she said. “People are watching and listening.”
With the campus entering its second full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dixon also discussed the measures ECSU is taking to prevent students and staff from contracting the virus. She noted that face coverings are required inside all buildings and while vaccines are not mandated, students will have to inform campus officials of their vaccination status and those unvaccinated will have to submit to regular testing.
“As we return, health and safety remain our top priority,” she said.
Dixon said ECSU responded successfully to the pandemic last year, noting the university had the lowest spread of virus cases in the University of North Carolina System.
Key to ensuring the campus continues to emphasize excellence, Dixon said, is great customer service. She noted that Gwen Sanders, deputy chief of staff, will be heading a committee working to increase the quality of customer service on campus.
“Make sure that the first impression matters,” Dixon said. “And always have a positive attitude.”
Dixon said the campus will emphasize accountability, commitment and excellence — what she called A.C.E.
“A rising tide lifts all boats but also remember, as you have heard me say every year, make sure everyone in your boat is rowing, and not drilling holes,” she said.
Students begin moving into their campus rooms Thursday, and classes start Tuesday.