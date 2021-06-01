Jimmie Dixon, a local businessman and long-time former Pasquotank County commissioner known for putting Pasquotank first, died Friday at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was 84.
Dixon was the CEO of City Beverage Company and a county commissioner for 18 years, serving two terms as the board’s chairman.
He retired from the board in 2004 and was succeeded by his son, Jeff Dixon, who served 16 years before not seeking re-election last November.
Current Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin III said Jimmie Dixon helped lead the effort to bring natural gas to the county and was also a strong advocate for public education. Griffin, who was first elected in 2000, served on the board with Dixon for four years.
“Jimmie was committed to the county, he was committed to the school system, he was committed to creating jobs and promoting economic development,” Griffin said. “Jimmie was part of the initiative to put natural gas in our county. It was one of those community efforts that a lot of people were involved in.’’
Early in his tenure on the Board of commissioners, Dixon was also instrumental in creating the county’s water department. But water service couldn't be extended to the Newland area because it was already part of the South Mills Water Authority in Camden.
When he was elected in 2004 to succeed his father as one of Pasquotank’s three at-large commissioners, Jeff Dixon said that his dad said to him, “Son, please get the rest of the Pasquotank customers.”
That acquisition, with Jeff Dixon as the board chairman, happened last year when Pasquotank bought the South Mills Water Authority.
“Sometimes, it takes time for things to happen,” Griffin said.
County Finance Director Sheri Small, who has been with the county since 1996, recalled Jimmie Dixon as always easy to work with.
“(Dixon) was on the board when I was hired,” Small said. “He always had a vested interest in the South Mills water system and we started that negotiation when he was on the board. He always thought about all the people in the county, and that is what they are supposed to do.”
Dixon was also a member and past president of the Elizabeth City Jaycees, a member of the Kiwanis Club, a board member of the former Albemarle Mental Health Center and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a co-founder and served as a director at Gateway Bank and helped start the Albemarle Family YMCA as a major contributor.
Dixon's survivors include his wife, Janet Daniels Dixon, and his children, Jeff Dixon and Mike Dixon, both of Elizabeth City; J.T. Dixon of Southern Shores; and Victoria Duncan of Raleigh.
A funeral service for Dixon will be conducted at First Baptist Church today at 2 p.m. followed by military honors. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed by visiting the First Baptist Church Facebook page. Twiford Memorial Chapel, Elizabeth City, is in charge of arrangements.