While Elizabeth City State University doesn’t plan to close, it is reducing its on-campus operations in response to the COVID-19 crisis — and students have been asked to leave as soon as possible to begin their spring break.
“ECSU is not closed,” Chancellor Karrie Dixon said Tuesday during a virtual town hall held on Facebook Live to update students and staff on the university’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dixon also said ECSU will begin online instruction for students on March 30 in accordance with instructions from the University of North Carolina System.
The online instruction “will last indefinitely,” she said.
Dixon said ECSU understands the transition to online instruction will be an adjustment for students.
“Most importantly, we do not want students to withdraw” from school, Dixon said. “We know this is not an ideal situation but it is a temporary situation.”
Students are being instructed not to return to campus until after spring break, which began late Tuesday afternoon and ends March 29.
Although residence halls will not close until Saturday at noon, Dixon said students are encouraged to leave as soon as possible. Students should also pack as if they will not be returning for an uncertain period of time, she said.
Dixon said university officials have been asked about refunds for housing but there has been no word from UNC officials whether any will be granted. She said ECSU is awaiting guidance from UNC officials on that matter.
The campus’ cafeteria shifted to takeout-only Tuesday. Students are asked to take meals back to their residence halls in order to comply with the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation on Monday to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, Dixon said.
UNC officials announced Tuesday that its 17 campuses have been instructed to establish a process for granting exceptions to students who need to remain in campus housing. Students will have to establish a “legitimate and significant need” to remain in campus housing and go through an “appropriate health screening,” UNC said.
ECSU students wishing to request an exception to remain in student housing after spring break should contact the university’s Office of Housing and Student Life.
Students granted an exception to return after spring break who show symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to quarantine. Students who think they may have symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Student Health Center at 252-335-3267.
Dixon said there also have been questions about spring commencement.
“We do not know at this time,” she said, indicating ECSU is awaiting additional guidance from UNC officials.
Questions related to the coronavirus and the university’s response can be submitted to stopcorona@ecsu.edu.