The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced this week it was temporarily suspending license sales through its Elizabeth City office as of Friday. The suspension will continue until further notice.
Members of the public who need assistance with a DMF license should call one of the other Division of Marine Fisheries license offices at the following numbers: 252-726-7021 in Morehead City; 252-473-1233 in Manteo; 252-946-6481 in Washington; or 910-796-7215 in Wilmington.
Additionally, coastal recreational fishing licenses may be purchased at many sporting goods and bait and tackle shops; online at http://www.ncwildlife.org; or by phone, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 888-248-6834.
The public may also email questions to License@ncdenr.gov.