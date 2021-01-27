State and local law enforcement agencies, relying on advanced DNA testing and analysis offered by a Virginia company, have arrested and charged a Winston-Salem man in connection with a five-year-old murder in Pasquotank County.
David Lee Blair, 55, was arrested at his home Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 death of George Washington Price, 74, a press release from the State Bureau of Investigation and the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the joint release, Price’s body was found in his Elizabeth City home in March 2016; he had been stabbed multiple times.
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office requested the SBI’s help investigating Price’s murder on March 24, 2016. While the investigation remained a priority for law enforcement for some time, authorities lacked “sufficient information to solve the crime,” the release states.
Last October, investigators got a break in the case when the two agencies sought the help of Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company based in Reston, Virginia. According to the release, law enforcement agencies across the country use Parabon’s SnapShot DNA Analysis Service to assist investigations when traditional DNA testing methods fail to produce a match.
Parabon’s Snapshot service uses “genetic genealogy” — advanced DNA testing combined with genetic analysis, sophisticated identification techniques and traditional genealogical methods — to establish a relationship between a person and their ancestors, the release states. The Snapshot technology helps generate leads about the “possible identity of an unknown victim or offender.”
Using information from Parabon as well as traditional police work, SBI agents and Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office investigators identified Blair as a suspect in Price’s murder and took him into custody, the release states. Blair was transported from the Forsyth County Detention Center to Albemarle District Jail on Wednesday. He is being held at the local jail in Elizabeth City without bond.
In the release, SBI Director Robert Schurmeir said the agency is “always looking for innovative ways to serve the people of North Carolina.”
“We understand the role of technology in solving cases and bringing closure to families who’ve suffered tragic losses,” he said. “We commend the hard work of the investigators with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office and the SBI agents who never gave up.”