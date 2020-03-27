CAMDEN — A Camden man charged with murder in the death of his wife Thursday was the dockmaster at a popular local marina.
William Maxwell Hampton, 75, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Carol Joan Hampton, 71, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2 million secured bond.
Carol Hampton was found unconscious by police and emergency medical personnel aboard the couple’s boat, which has been moored in the long-term slips at Lamb’s Marina for several years.
Deputies said injuries suggest Carol Joan Hampton suffered blunt force trauma, but the official cause of her death is pending an autopsy report by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
William Hampton had been the dockmaster at Lamb’s Marina for about eight years before his arrest, said marina owner Larry Lamb.
“Hell, yea, I’m shocked,” Lamb said, when asked his reaction to Hampton's arrest.
The Hamptons' vessel has a red hull and all white top and looks to be a former fishing boat converted for house living. On Friday, what appeared to be Maryland registration was seen on the boat's bow, but there was no vessel name on the stern.
Lamb, who referred to Hampton as "Bill," said he knew him fairly well and that he was “just as nice as he could be.”
“These transient boaters really liked him,” Lamb said, motioning to the visiting boats moored at the marina.
Lamb was speaking Friday after helping a boater fill his vessel with fuel, a task that normally would have been done by Hampton.
Lamb said from what he understood from conversations with Hampton in the past, Hampton had worked as a dockmaster at a marina in Baltimore Harbor in Maryland before coming to Camden. He also apparently owned a home in New Jersey, Lamb said.
Lamb was home early Thursday morning when the cashier at the marina’s grocery store called to tell him that a customer needed a propane tank filled. When Lamb arrived at the marina, he saw a state Highway Patrol vehicle and a deputy’s vehicle in the roadway in front of the marina with the blue lights flashing.
Moments before Lamb arrived to the marina, Hampton had gone inside the store and told the cashier he had just killed his wife and asked her to call 911, Lamb said.
The Camden Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Lamb’s Marina just before 9 a.m. Thursday.
Lamb said the last time anything like Thursday had happened at the marina was in May 2012. That month the body of Virginia man Michael Calabrese was found floating in the water near the marina. An autopsy indicated Calabrese’s death was due to accidental drowning, a spokeswoman for the Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville said at the time.