Tom Lassiter (right) of Longleaf Productions responds to a question about the documentary, “Rosenwald Schools: Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity” at Elizabeth City State University’s Ridley Student Center, Saturday, as his partner in producing the film, Jere Snyder, (center) and Elizabeth City State University history professor Melissa Stuckey (left) listen. during a question-and-answer session following a screening of the documentary on the ECSU campus Saturday afternoon.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

A documentary about Rosenwald schools in North Carolina that prominently features two local residents will be screened in Edenton Tuesday and premier on PBS North Carolina Thursday night.

“Rosenwald Schools: Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity” features interviews with the late Virginia Jones and Elizabeth City State University history professor Melissa Stuckey.