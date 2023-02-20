A documentary about Rosenwald schools in North Carolina that prominently features two local residents will be screened in Edenton Tuesday and premier on PBS North Carolina Thursday night.
“Rosenwald Schools: Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity” features interviews with the late Virginia Jones and Elizabeth City State University history professor Melissa Stuckey.
Jones taught for 31 years, including during the 1950s at South Mills’ McBride Colored School, one of the schools built with funding support from the philanthropic efforts of wealthy Chicago businessman Julius Rosenwald. Stuckey is one of several historians who contributed information and analysis to the documentary film project.
The documentary premiers on PBS North Carolina Thursday at 10 p.m. It also will be screened Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.
It also was screened Saturday afternoon at ECSU, followed by a question-and-answer session with Stuckey and writers-directors Jere Snyder and Tom Lassiter of Longleaf Productions.
In a brief introduction to the film Saturday afternoon, Stuckey told the audience at the Ridley Student Center that schools for African-American children under Jim Crow were severely underfunded.
The innovative public-private partnership that built the Rosenwald schools involved the Rosenwald Fund providing a third of the cost of the school building, with the remaining funds coming from local school boards and African-Americans whose children would be served by the school.
The system represented a “double taxing” of African-American citizens who were already paying taxes to build local schools attended by white students but then expected to contribute additional funds for the construction of the Rosenwald school in their community, Stuckey noted.
The funding formula “fractured Jim Crow’s grip on the purse strings of public education in North Carolina,” Stuckey said.
Lassiter said he hopes the documentary will become a resource for teachers who teach about North Carolina history.
“And these school buildings can become a resource, too,” Snyder said, mentioning the value of having students visit a restored Rosenwald school.
Lassiter said the visits will help students learn not only about the schools themselves but also about what life was like in the 1920s and 1930s.
In the film, Jones talks about how much she enjoyed teaching at the school in South Mills and how motivated the students were. Stuckey talks about how important the schools were in North Carolina and especially in the northeastern North Carolina region that makes up the service area for ECSU.
Mychelle Conway, widow of former ECSU Chancellor Thomas Conway, noted that her husband attended a Rosenwald School in Louisburg and maintained an interest in the preservation of that school’s history.
Conway shared with the audience that Rosenwald schools were instrumental in expanding literacy in the African-American community.
She also noted the importance of education to the preservation and strengthening of democracy. “We don’t have democracy without education,” she said.
The Rev. Johnny Jones, pastor of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church on Indian Trail Road in Edenton, talked about how the St. John’s School, which was built through the Rosenwald effort, has been preserved as a community center. He said the people at St. John’s are telling that school’s story, including maintaining furnishings and a chalk board from when the building served as a school.
Stuckey also made a brief mention of plans to stabilize and preserve the former Rosenwald “practice school” building on the ECSU campus. The plan is to convert the building into a museum and research center for Rosenwald schools and other aspects of African-American education in northeastern North Carolina.
The Rosenwald school building not only was used to teach Black children in Elizabeth City; it also served as a learning laboratory for Black students training to become teachers.
Stuckey said ECSU has an incredible opportunity to embed the history of Rosenwald schools in the curriculum for schools across northeastern North Carolina. ECSU can be the bridge that brings past and future together, she said.
“We are going to have those school buses here,” Stuckey said, referring to Snyder and Lassiter’s hope that school students make field trips to Rosenwald schools. “That is part of the plan in the works that we are doing here.”
Stuckey said that ECSU already has received substantial grant funding for the project to stabilize the former practice school, and has applied for an additional $1.6 million in grants to finish the job.
“Cross your fingers that we will get the rest of those grant funds this spring,” Stuckey said.