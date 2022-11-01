Penny Royal (left), lab technician at Elizabeth City State University’s new Entrepreneurship Lab, speaks to ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon about the many types of lab equipment, like the heat press seen in the background, available for students to use for projects.
Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon (center), along with ECSU’s Joy Smith (left), dean of ECSU’s School of Education and Business, and PNC Bank representative Brooke Schultz, cut the ribbon at ECSU’s new Entrepreneurship Lab inside Williams Hall on campus, Tuesday.
Elizabeth City State University now has state-of-the-art labs for entrepreneurship and social media marketing.
An increasing number of ECSU students are choosing to start their own businesses, noted School of Education and Business Dean Joy Smith during a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony for the labs Tuesday afternoon.
Smith said ECSU has a long tradition of excellence in entrepreneurship and the labs are “our latest endeavor.”
Technology in the Entrepreneurship Fab Lab and Social Media Marketing Lab is being funded through a grant from the PNC Bank Foundation. The grant also helped start an entrepreneurship pitch competition for students from ECSU and other historically Black colleges and universities in North Carolina.
“ECSU students in general, and not just our business students, are very entrepreneurial in nature,” Smith said.
She said the university has students starting their own businesses from majors as diverse as aviation science, social sciences, sports management and biology.
“That’s just a testament to how creative our students are,” Smith said.
The third-place finisher from last spring’s pitch competition has already launched a coffee delivery business on campus, she said.
ECSU Provost Farrah J. Ward explained that the university started an entrepreneurship lab several years ago but has been able to re-envision and update the lab because of the PNC grant.
Ward said the social media marketing lab is important for students because social media is a key part of marketing in the contemporary business world.
The Entrepreneurship Fab Lab enables students to engage in all kinds of hands-on activities, she said.
“Our students are creative,” Ward said. “They will be able to create extraordinary things.”
Lab manager Penny Royal pointed out a variety of technologically advanced equipment in the lab.
The Entrepreneurship Fab Lab includes a Glow Forge that cuts and etches glass, wood, plastic and metal; a Cricut Maker 3 machine that does vinyl cuts and logos; an embroidery and sewing machine; a heat press for T-shirts, hand bags, pillow cases and other items; a 3-D printer; and boxes of fabrics and other materials for students to use in developing prototypes.
Dayana Garza, a sophomore majoring in business administration, said she has used materials in the entrepreneurship lab to work on a prototype for a class project. The project involved designing a board game on sustainable development goals.
Garza also uses the social media marketing lab on a regular basis as she develops a budding career in interior design.
“I’m currently in the process of doing my own business,” she said.
Garza is developing her own interior design website. She explained that she has a passion for art and her family has traditionally worked in construction. Interior design is a way for her to combine both of those interests, she said.
Celina Oyono Ela, a sophomore accounting major, said she has been working in the lab on a project for her business communication class. Students are working in groups on projects dealing with sustainable development goals established by the United Nations.
Her group’s project is focused on life underwater and protecting the oceans. Much of the work is collaborative, and the lab setups encourage collaboration among students.
Ela plans to have her own accounting firm and would also like to start a makeup studio.
“I would like to teach people how to do their own makeup,” she said.
Ela already does makeovers for her family and friends.