Citing increased fuel costs, Dominion North Carolina Power has applied for a rate increase that would add about $6 a month to the electric bill of an average residential customer in northeastern North Carolina.
If approved by the N.C. Utilities Commission the new rate will take effect Feb. 1, 2022.
The rate hike requested by Dominion would add $6.09 to the monthly bill of a residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. Average residential electric usage in North Carolina is 1,077 kWh per month.
A spokeswoman for Dominion could not be reached for comment.
The Public Staff of the N.C. Utilities Commission filed its own testimony on Dominion’s rate increase request on Nov. 5. In that testimony, Energy Division witness Evan Lawrence recommended the company’s request be approved. He cited Dominion’s “substantial increase in natural gas prices” as the reason.
An order in the case could come around mid-January.
The Public Staff of the N.C. Utilities Commission has extended the public portion of the hearing on the request until Dec. 16, according to Lawrence.
Zeke Creech of the Public Staff explained that the public portion of the comment period was extended because Dominion had filed an update to its request for the rate hike.
Written comments about Dominion’s request may be sent to Christopher J. Ayers, Executive Director, Public Staff at 4326 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.. 27699-9001.
Comments also may be addressed to N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, c/o Consumer Protection Utilities, 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001. Comments also may be submitted online at www.ncuc.net.