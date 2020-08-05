Dominion Power continued to work to restore power to several thousand area customers on Wednesday, a day after Tropical Storm Isaias passed over the region packing strong winds.
As of noon Wednesday, Dominion Power had 2,607 customers in the immediate region without power. According to the company's online outage map, more than half those customers were in Currituck County: 1,631. Dominion said it had 38 projects scheduled to restore power to those customers.
Dominion's second-largest number of customers without power were in Gates County: 506. The company said it had 21 projects scheduled to restore power to those customers.
Another 425 Dominion customers in Chowan County, 244 in Pasquotank, 157 in Perquimans and 129 in Camden were still without power, according to the company's outage map.
Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. reported it restored power to all AEMC members as of 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. At one point on Tuesday, the company was reporting nearly 4,000 outages on its system.
In another storm-related development, Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker announced she lifted the city's state of emergency declaration Wednesday morning.
Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Dixon also announced the lifting of the county's state of emergency for the storm.