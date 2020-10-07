A Domino’s Pizza employee is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
An employee at the pizza restaurant, located at 107 Jordan Plaza off W. Ehringhaus Street, recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said Jenny Fouracre, national public relations director for Domino’s Pizza.
“The infected team member is in quarantine and all team members who had contact have been sent for testing,” Fouracre said. “The store is operating with team members who were not in contact with the infected team member, those who have had a negative test and with staff from a nearby store.”
Fouracre was commenting after she contacted the owner of the local Domino’s franchise, who confirmed the employee’s positive COVID test.
“This store did have a team member test positive, after an outbreak tied to a local university this person attended,” Fouracre said.
A reporter contacted Fouracre after a concerned caller left an anonymous voicemail at the reporter’s office phone.
In her response sent via email, Fouracre did not state which university the employee attended. Elizabeth City State University and Mid-Atlantic Christian University each have had students test positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
According to ECSU’s COVID-19 dashboard, 30 student and two employee coronavirus cases have been reported at the university as of Wednesday. Of that number, four student cases remain active and 15 students are in quarantine.
MACU reported one staff and 17 student cases of COVID-17 late last week. It was not clear how many of those cases remained active Wednesday.
Once the Domino’s franchise owner was notified of the employee’s positive diagnosis, the store took appropriate actions, according to Fouracre.
“The franchisee, once notified by the team member of the positive test, did close the store for a full cleaning and sanitation, in accordance with the local health department expectations,” she said.
When contacted Tuesday, officials at Albemarle Regional Health Services did not state whether they were aware of a positive test at the local Domino’s. Their response did cite North Carolina and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for required steps after a person is known to have come in close contact with the virus.
“A close contact is defined as anyone who has come in contact within 6 feet, with an infected person while symptomatic or 48 hours prior to first known symptom for greater than 15 minutes,” AHRS stated. “Close contacts are given the option to be tested, and tests are encouraged no sooner than 5 to 6 days from exposure.”
According to ARHS, the incubation period for COVID-19 is 2 to 14 days. Even if a person tests negative for the virus, AHRS still recommends that person continue to quarantine for the recommended 14-day duration, the public health agency states.
“As we have seen individuals present with their first symptoms on day 13 or 14,” ARHS stated.