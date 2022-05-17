Beat your drum, blow your horn, celebrate cause you were born. It's time to run and have more fun because life has begun.

Don't just sit and stew, jump up and do. If others can, you can too.

Laugh and live, produce and give. Give others only what they need but don't let them bleed and die because of your greed.

Be a knight. Mount your steed. Find some hunger you can feed. Love really is all you need.

So put your ego on the shelf and love others as you love yourself.

JIM BRIDGES

Elizabeth City