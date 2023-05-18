...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Construction of a delayed major N.C. Department of Transportation road project in Camden and Currituck counties will start in 2027 — more than a decade after the first environmental assessment was completed in 2016.
NCDOT Division 1 Construction Engineer Randy Midgett told Pasquotank commissioners this week that the widening of U.S. Highway 158 in Camden all the way to N.C. Highway 168 in Currituck will begin in 2027.
Midgett also told county leaders that a $6 million repaving project on U.S. 17 for future Interstate 87 from the Pasquotank County line to Virginia will be let in February 2025. Midgett briefed county officials on major projects in the 14-county division Monday night.
The widening of U.S. 158 was originally slated for construction in 2025 but was pushed back ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $118 million widening project will stretch almost 11 miles from N.C. Highway 34 in Camden to Caratoke Highway in Currituck.
The improvements on the current two-lane stretch of highway will include four 12-foot wide travel lanes, a 46-foot wide median and 8-foot shoulders, four of which will be paved.
“It’s going to be widened to a multi-lane expressway,” Midgett said.
Midgett said the repaving projects for future I-87 are needed to prepare for the future interstate highway. He did not say when funding would be available to complete the planned interstate that’s scheduled to run from Norfolk, Virginia, to Raleigh.
“These are things that need to be done so that we are ready for when I-87 is full blown, that the pavement has the structure and strength that it needs to support I-87,” Midgett said. “These are strengthening projects and we are going to continue to do those.”
Construction on another widening project in Camden and Currituck is slated to begin construction next summer. NCDOT is going to widen the entire length of two-lane Old Swamp Road-South Mills Road from N.C. 343 in Camden to N.C. 168 in Moyock. The 11-mile long project will widen the travel lanes from 10 feet to 12 feet and include 2-foot paved shoulders.
Midgett said that right-of-way acquisition is ongoing and that utility relocations will begin this summer. The project is expected to cost around $11 million.
Midgett said the widening is necessary because current crash rates are higher than the statewide average for similar roads. On average, 3,000 vehicles use the road but that is expected to increase to 4,000 by 2040.
“That will make this a little bit safer for the volume of traffic we have,” Midgett said. “We have very narrow shoulders right now.”
Midgett also said that the widening of four miles of U.S. 158 in Gates County beginning at the Pasquotank line will begin in September. The $16.4 million project will be put out to bid in July.
The project from Acorn Hill Road in Gates to the Pasquotank line will widen the two 11-foot lanes to 12 feet each and include 10-foot shoulders on each side, up from the current 2-foot shoulders. That section runs along the Dismal Swamp and side slopes will also be stabilized.
“This is the narrow section through the swamp,” Midgett said. “There is no safe room to pull off there. It’s going to be a lot safer.”