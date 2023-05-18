Construction of a delayed major N.C. Department of Transportation road project in Camden and Currituck counties will start in 2027 — more than a decade after the first environmental assessment was completed in 2016.

NCDOT Division 1 Construction Engineer Randy Midgett told Pasquotank commissioners this week that the widening of U.S. Highway 158 in Camden all the way to N.C. Highway 168 in Currituck will begin in 2027.