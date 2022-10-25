S-Bridge

 John Foley photo

HERTFORD — The N.C. Department of Transportation officially opened the replacement Hertford S-Bridge to traffic Tuesday afternoon.

The first vehicles, fire trucks from Hertford and Winfall, met each other at the middle of bridge at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, DOT said in a press release.