HERTFORD — The N.C. Department of Transportation officially opened the replacement Hertford S-Bridge to traffic Tuesday afternoon.
The first vehicles, fire trucks from Hertford and Winfall, met each other at the middle of bridge at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, DOT said in a press release.
The new swing-span bridge carries U.S. 17 Business over the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. The bridge replaces the iconic, but deteriorating old Hertford S-Bridge, which accommodated vehicles and maritime traffic for 93 years before its removal last year.
Construction began on the bridge's design-build process in summer 2019. The total cost of the project was about $60 million, which included replacement of the bridge and improvements to the adjacent causeway.
On Aug. 27 nearly 200 Perquimans County residents helped christen the nearly completed new Hertford S-Bridge on Saturday by either walking or biking across the half-mile span.
The bridge links the towns of Hertford and Winfall.
The “design-build” process to replace the 92-year-old S-Bridge began in the summer of 2019. The former bridge was closed in April 2021 and removed in July of that year. Contractors loaded the bridge’s former truss onto two barges, which will temporarily house the bridge sections near Missing Mill Park. Preservation efforts are underway to put the structure on permanent display.
The bridge’s original completion date was December 2021 but delays connected to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain problems caused “several unavoidable delays,” Hass said. Unexpected permitting delays also prevented contractors from beginning work when they were supposed to, “which ultimately pushed back completion.”
The original contract for the bridge pegged its cost at $57 million. The actual construction cost has been close to $60 million.