...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
The N.C. Department of Transportation officially opened Hertford’s new S-Bridge to vehicle traffic on Tuesday.
The new Hertford S-Bridge is shown near sunset on Saturday. After a number of delays, the N.C. Department of Transportation opened the half-mile span over the Perquimans River to vehicle traffic on Tuesday.
HERTFORD — Nearly two months after holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hertford's new S-Bridge, the N.C. Department of Transportation officially opened the new span to vehicle traffic on Tuesday.
The first vehicles, fire trucks from Hertford and Winfall, met each other at the middle of bridge at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, DOT said in a press release.
According to DOT, the new swing-span bridge carries U.S. Highway 17 Business over the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the deteriorating former Hertford S-Bridge, which accommodated vehicles and maritime traffic for 93 years before it was dismantled and removed last year.
Construction began on the new bridge's design-build process in summer 2019 and the former S-Bridge was closed in April 2021 and removed in July of that year. Contractors loaded the bridge’s former truss onto two barges, which will temporarily house the bridge sections near Missing Mill Park in Hertford. Preservation efforts are underway to put the structure on permanent display.
The bridge’s original completion date was December 2021 but delays connected to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain problems caused “several unavoidable delays,” DOT spokesman Tim Hass previously told The Daily Advance.
Unexpected permitting delays also prevented contractors from beginning work when they were supposed to, “which ultimately pushed back completion,” Hass said.
On Aug. 27 nearly 200 Perquimans County residents helped christen the nearly completed new bridge by either walking or biking across the half-mile span. A number of local and state officials attended the event.
The bridge remained closed to vehicles, however. Asked at the time what still needed to be done to open the bridge to vehicles, Hass cited "critical safety items" that needed completion.
“The contractor will continue to address punch-list items over the coming weeks which will ensure the structure remains maintenance free for years to come,” he said. “Critical safety items remain which must be put into place prior to placing vehicular traffic on the structure.”
He said examples of the work that remained included guardrails, signs and pavement markings.
Asked why DOT decided to go forward with the ribbon cutting when it became apparent the bridge wouldn’t be ready for vehicles, Hass said “there was no reason not to.”
“The event provided residents a chance to get an up-close look at the new bridge, which hundreds turned out to enjoy,” he said. “While it would have been preferable to open the bridge later in the day, that was not the purpose of the event itself.”
The original contract for the bridge pegged its cost at $57 million. The total cost of the project was about $60 million, which included replacement of the bridge and improvements to the adjacent causeway, DOT said.