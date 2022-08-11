Vehicles deboard the Gov. James B. Hunt ferry on the mainland side of the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. The N.C. Department of Transportation will be adjusting the schedule for the ferry to accommodate the start of the new school year in Currituck County.
CURRITUCK — The N.C. Department of Transportation will be adjusting the schedule for the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry to accommodate the start of the new school year in Currituck County.
According to a DOT press release, the Currituck County Schools requested changes to the ferry schedule because the district is changing the starting and ending times for the school day.
The majority of Currituck school students start the new school year Aug. 29. However, starting Aug. 23, the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry schedule will be as follows:
Ferry departures from Currituck will be at 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
Ferry departures from Knotts Island will be 7:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
The changes push back all five runs from Currituck as well as the five runs from Knotts Island.
Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz said a recent email that the school start changes will "streamline" starting and ending times for the district's elementary and secondary schools.
"These changes will also positively impact student ride times to and from school making our bus routes more efficient," he said.
According to Lutz, Currituck's six elementary schools will start school at 7:50 a.m. and end the school day at 2:40 p.m.
Currituck County High School, Moyock Middle School and Currituck County Middle School will start school at 8:50 a.m. and end the day at 3:50 p.m.3
JP Knapp Early College High School will start its day at 8:20 a.m. and end the day at 3:20 p.m.
According to the release, the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route was created in 1962 to serve children who commute between Knotts Island and the Currituck mainland. Before the ferry was created, Knotts Island students had to take a 90-minute bus ride through Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, Virginia to get to and from the Currituck mainland.