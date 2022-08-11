ferry 1

Vehicles deboard the Gov. James B. Hunt ferry on the mainland side of the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. The N.C. Department of Transportation will be adjusting the schedule for the ferry to accommodate the start of the new school year in Currituck County.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

CURRITUCK — The N.C. Department of Transportation will be adjusting the schedule for the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry to accommodate the start of the new school year in Currituck County.

According to a DOT press release, the Currituck County Schools requested changes to the ferry schedule because the district is changing the starting and ending times for the school day.