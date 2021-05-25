WINFALL — A stretch of U.S. Highway 17 Business in Perquimans County has been closed to traffic after a routine inspection found a key part of a steel truss bridge seriously damaged from a vehicle crash.
The N.C. Department of Transportation had planned to close the stretch of U.S. 17 Business between Hertford and Winfall in early July for construction of a replacement bridge for the historic S Bridge in Hertford.
However, when officials found the damage to the old bridge on Tuesday, they decided to close it seven weeks earlier than planned for safety reasons. DOT’s press release didn’t say when the accident on the bridge occurred.
According to DOT, U.S. 17 Business will be closed between Newby Street in downtown Hertford and the intersection of N.C. 37 in Winfall and traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 17.
DOT said its current construction schedule calls for the replacement bridge to open to traffic in March 2022.