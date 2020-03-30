The N.C. Department of Transportation is temporarily suspending operations on the Currituck-to-Knotts Island ferry route in response to Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order that takes effect today.
Suspension of the Currituck-to-Knotts Island route is among the ferry schedule changes DOT is announcing in response to Cooper's order, which directs North Carolinans to stay at home until April 29 to help stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. DOT said it expects lower demand for the ferry services for the duration of the stay-at-home order.
County spokesman Randall Edwards said the county planned to continue to provide services to Knotts Island.
“If a county employee needs to make a trip to Knotts Island, they will drive around and plan accordingly.”
Other local ferry schedule changes include:
Hatteras-Ocracoke
• From Hatteras: 6 a.m., 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight
• From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Cedar Island-Ocracoke
• From Cedar Island: 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
• From Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Swan Quarter-Ocracoke
• From Swan Quarter: 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
• From Ocracoke: 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.