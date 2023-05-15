...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Brian Rollinson, one of three owners of Doug Williams/Rick Gilbert Refrigeration, Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. holds the Business of the Year Award his company was presented during the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting at Seven Sounds Brewing Company, Thursday.
Brian Rollinson said it took a team effort to be named Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year.
“I’m speechless,” said Rollinson, who is one of three owners of Doug Williams/Rick Gilbert Refrigeration, Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. “I couldn’t do it without my team.”
Chamber President Anya Davis announced Doug Williams/Rick Gilbert had been voted the 2023 Business of the Year during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting at Seven Sounds Brewing Company on Thursday. Rollinson and several of his employees were present to accept a crystal trophy.
According to Davis, 68 businesses were nominated for Business of the Year. Those casting nominations were required to list only the company name but had the option to include comments about the business they were nominating, Davis said.
Doug Williams/Rick Gilbert received more than 200 of the roughly 300 total votes cast, and nearly every vote for the company included a comment, which Davis said made the company’s nomination for the award even more meaningful.
Doug Williams/Rick Gilbert is based in Elizabeth City and employs about 18 workers. The company’s other two owners are Lee Jones and Preston Kight. About 240 people attended Thursday’s dinner.
Davis said the Chamber has 56 corporate partners and around 500 members.