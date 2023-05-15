Chamber biz award presentation

Brian Rollinson, one of three owners of Doug Williams/Rick Gilbert Refrigeration, Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. holds the Business of the Year Award his company was presented during the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting at Seven Sounds Brewing Company, Thursday. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Brian Rollinson said it took a team effort to be named Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year.

“I’m speechless,” said Rollinson, who is one of three owners of Doug Williams/Rick Gilbert Refrigeration, Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. “I couldn’t do it without my team.”