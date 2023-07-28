ECSU FB 1

ECSU running back Melvin Smalls tries to escape Livingstone defender William Tims during the 25th Down East Viking Football Classic on Sept. 10, 2022, in Rocky Mount. This year’s Down East Classic is set for Sept. 9 at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.

 JIM GREEN/ROCKY MOUNT TELEGRAM

ROCKY MOUNT — The city of Rocky Mount will contribute $15,000 to the upcoming Down East Viking Football Classic that features the Elizabeth City State University Vikings. However, the Nash County Tourism Development Board is allocating only about a third of the $60,000 organizers had requested for the event.

The Vikings will play the St. Augustine University Falcons in this year’s game set for Sept. 9 at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.


  