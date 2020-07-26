Downtown Elizabeth City small businesses will be getting more COVID-19 relief money.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. has received a $25,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation that the organization plans to use to give grants to small businesses in downtown Elizabeth City that suffered revenue losses during the pandemic.
ECDI received word of the grant from Wells Fargo just as Pasquotank County announced its $250,000 grant program for county small businesses. Malenfant said details of ECDI’s grant program will be released once the county sends checks to those businesses that are awarded grants.
“To put it out there on top of that (county) would make things confusing,” Malenfant said. “Once the county program closes, we will come back with a proposal. We are working out the parameters now. We will probably make this specifically for the downtown central business district. We don’t have it quite defined yet but, hopefully, we will in a week or so.’’
ECDI’s program will be the third such grant program in the county that will benefit small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.
Fifty-seven downtown businesses received grants through Elizabeth City’s $80,000 COVID-19 Small Business Micro-Grant Program back in April. The city contributed $52,000 toward the program while the Elizabeth City Area Committee of 100 gave $26,000. Workforce Resources also contributed $1,500 to the fund and a downtown resident chipped in another $500.
Forty-five downtown businesses received a maximum grant of $1,500 while 12 businesses received grants ranging from $700 to $1,200.
Pasquotank officials are currently reviewing 111 applications for the county’s $250,000 small business grant program and those checks are slated to go out in the middle of August. The maximum grant is $2,500 and the money comes from federal COVID-19 relief funds the county received.
“When you think about a community of our size, $355,000 is a significant investment in small businesses in our community,” Malenfant said of the three grant programs.
ECDI also has received a $25,000 Small Business Administration Injury Disaster Loan that the organization plans to use for operating expenses. Malenfant expects that between $17,000 and $18,000 of the loan will be forgivable if it is used for those expenses.
“The majority of it has to be used for payroll,” Malenfant said.
The remainder, around $7,000, will be paid back over 30 years at 2.75 percent interest.
ECDI was approved for $113,000 in relief but opted to accept just $25,000.
“Anything above $25,000, you have to secure with collateral and a personal guarantee,” Malenfant said. “We felt that $25,000 was enough to assist us moving forward not knowing 100 percent what our situation will be this year and what will be happening with COVID and our funding opportunities.’’