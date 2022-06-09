Dana Rabon and Carlee Goldston have expanded their downtown commercial footprint with the purchase of the Waterworks building on Water Street.
The mother-daughter duo, whose company name is DRCG Properties, bought the first two floors of the waterfront property for $725,000 after it was listed for $995,000. The third floor of the building, which contains two condominiums, was not part of the sale.
DRCG bought the property from Waterworks LLC and the deal closed last Friday on the building that was built in 1931.
DRCG bought the former downtown PNC Bank building at the corner of Main and Water streets for $700,000 last fall and renamed it Harbor Centre. Harbor Pharmacy along with several other retail stores and other tenants currently occupy the former bank building.
Rabon and Goldston have big plans for the approximately 10,500-square-foot Waterworks property that currently has 11 spaces along and nine boat slips.
One change will be opening a new restaurant where Groupers Restaurant is currently located. Rabon said that Groupers will close on June 19 after being for sale for “quite some time.”
Rabon is going to partner with Elizabeth City native Sy Davis to open up a new restaurant. Davis has worked as a general manager for restaurants in the Raleigh-Durham area but returned to the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am leasing the restaurant (to Davis) who I am partnering with on the restaurant,” Rabon said. “We are pretty excited about this partnership and (Davis) will be running the day-to-day operations.’’
The menu hasn’t been finalized yet but Rabon said it will be “American fare” in a casual but nice atmosphere.
“We are on the water so we are going to have seafood,” Rabon said. “We will have some good steaks, sandwiches, appetizers and some salads.”
Rabon said the restaurant needs some “much needed renovations” that will take up to three months to complete.
“We have some plans for building a much larger Tiki bar outside and we will be removing that old shed off the deck,” Rabon said. “We will do some deck renovations. The inside of the restaurant needs some upgrades.”
Seven of the 11 spaces are currently occupied but Rabon said DRCG Properties is looking to create more space to lease.
“We are doing a little bit of remodeling and we potentially could have two to three more office spaces on the bottom floor,” Rabon said. “That will be a few months down the road.’’
Two of the property’s boat slips are rented until the end of June. Rabon said DRCG is going to “revisit” how to use the slips. One option is to lease some of the slips to the new restaurant for boaters who dine at the restaurant when it opens.
“Those will be utilized by boaters coming off the water,” Rabon said. “One or two of the boat slips will be for boaters who want to pick up orders and get back out on the water. It will be a water drive-up.”