Another alley in downtown Elizabeth City may get a makeover next year.
The Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Board of Directors voted last week to explore sprucing up the mostly city-owned alley between Water and Poindexter streets.
If the project moves forward, it would connect Ives Alley with Pailin’s Alley. The Fowler Building on Water Street and Big Boss Burritos on Poindexter Street are just two locations that back up to what would be the new alley.
“Visually if you are in Pailin’s Alley and looking south you can see into the alley of that area,” said ECDI Director Deborah Malenfant. “It abuts a couple of businesses and properties. Most of it will be considered a community space.”
The Fowler Building currently houses several residential units and Airbnb’s. Malenfant said the owners of the building are willing to partner with the ECDI on the project. ECDI also hopes to work with other property owners whose buildings abut the alley.
Improvements would include additional lighting, landscaping and stamped concrete. Stamped concrete is patterned or embossed to resemble brick, stone or other various materials.
Malenfant said she said the city has signed off on allowing stamped concrete in the alley. The cost of the concrete alone is around $20,000 but one of the “main” property owners affected by the project has agreed to pay a big part of that, Malenfant said.
Property owners and ECDI will fund the rest of the planned project and no tax money will used.
“We want to make that a more visually improved alley for the city and the surrounding property owners,” Malenfant said. “I don’t have a full budget for the entire project.”
Pailin’s Alley has turned into a downtown hot spot, featuring several eating and drinking establishments in the area that provide outside seating.
Ghost Harbor Brewing opened on Pailin’s Alley in 2017 and the brewery plans to open a second taproom next to the alley next month. The brewery is currently remodeling a space for the new taproom on Colonial Avenue that is across Pailin’s Alley from its current location.
Thomas Reese and his wife, Tabitha, own the brewery. Both are excited about the proposed alley project.
“Any time you have an improvement project it certainly helps all the downtown businesses,” Reese said.