Local small businesses are hoping for good sales this Saturday on Small Business Saturday.
Debbie Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., said Small Business Saturday was created to boost support for small businesses and is held annually on the Saturday immediately following Black Friday, traditionally large retailers’ big sales day.
One of Small Business Saturday’s goals is to promote the in-person shopping experience at small businesses that customers can’t get at an internet site.
ECDI plans to help shoppers find out what downtown businesses are open by hosting a welcome/information booth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Malenfant said. Besides offering shoppers a map of open businesses, Malenfant will be handing out “Shop Local” bags and other freebies.
And to help set the Christmas mood, a “strolling Santa” will be wandering around the downtown wishing shoppers happy holidays, Malenfant said.
Jess Rhodes, who owns and operates Cozy Carolina Boutique at 105 A South Water Street, said she’s looking forward to welcoming shoppers to her store on Saturday.
“I like getting face-to-face interaction, speaking to customers, helping them find what they are looking for,” she said.
Cozy Carolina Boutique sells casual clothes for women and men as well as lotions, jewelry and deco items made by local designers and local companies. Popular brands include Audra Style, East Coast Waterfowl, Oyster Candle Company, The Cotton Mill Collective, Brumate, Ketch Studio, Shores East, ABC Duck Calls, Duck Dog, Teaser Outfitters, HEYBO and more.
“We try to keep new and fresh items, new arrivals and some new brands arriving each week,” Rhodes said.
To reward customers for shopping with her on Small Business Saturday, Rhodes plans to offer both giveaways and discounts on Saturday.
“I’m hoping every local business has record sales on Saturday,” she said. “It’s a matter of shopping small to support a dream, to support a family, not just another day of shopping.”
Susan Hinkle, owner of Page After Page Bookstore, also plans to participate in Small Business Saturday. The bookstore has been a fixture on Water Street across from the city waterfront for the past 15 years.
Hinkle plans to offer discounts to shoppers on Saturday, when her hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — an hour longer than her usual closing time that day.
“We are hoping for a good day of sales,” she said.
To emphasize the day’s festival-like atmosphere, Hinkle plans to offer face-painting from 10 a.m. until noon.
She’s also hosting a Letter to Santa series for kids that will continue after Saturday. Kids can drop off letters, complete with their return address, in Hinkle’s special holiday mailbox. Kids putting letters in the box before Dec. 14 should get a reply delivered by U.S. mail.
Hinkle said she noticed an increase in her sales earlier this year when, because of COVID-19, businesses closed and Amazon wasn’t shipping books.
“I saw an increase in online sales even though (my) website has been there a long time. It brought new customers to the store that I hope will stay with me,” she said.
Because of COVID-19, shoppers taking part in Small Business Saturday may notice a “no-touch policy” at some businesses. To help stop the spread of the virus, shoppers may also find samples of the products they want displayed on tables and merchandise. Many retailers are also asking shoppers to wear a face covering while in their store.