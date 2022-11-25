golf cart 1

Debbie Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown Inc., drives the new six-seat covered golf cart that will be used to shuttle residents attending downtown events, Wednesday. The cart was purchased with a $15,000 donation from the Committee of 100.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

A free shuttle service to transport people around downtown got its wheels Wednesday afternoon.

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. took possession of a six-seat golf cart-type vehicle that the organization plans to use transporting both visitors and locals from city parking lots to downtown businesses.