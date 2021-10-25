Downtown will have a full weekend of Halloween events for both the young and old.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. will have trick-or-treating at participating downtown businesses on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
It is the first time that ECDI has had a trick-or-treating event downtown and participating businesses will post a sign indicating that they are giving out treats.
“We are inviting our community down, our kids down to go trick or treating in the downtown business district,” said ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant. “We will have signage on corners pointing where there is trick or treating.”
Malenfant said Monday morning that around two dozen businesses are already participating in the event.
“It’s just not retail,” Malenfant said. “We have some offices participating, some restaurants participating. I really hope to see business owners dressing up in costumes.”
More Halloween fun can be found following downtown trick or treating at the Museum of the Albemarle. The museum will host its annual Boo at the Museum from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The museum will offer a glimpse of Halloween past along with play games and creative activities. Treats will also be available and ghosts of historical interest from the region will also be wandering around.
A decorated photo backdrop will be set up for picture taking.
On Halloween, the Elizabeth City Historical Neighborhood Association will host its trick or treating event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the 10th consecutive year along Main Street.
Main Street will be closed from Dyer Street to Pritchard Street for the event.
“Halloween is on Sunday and that is when we are doing it,” said Historical Neighborhood Association President Rick Boyd.
Boyd said the neighborhood greeted more than 900 trick-or-treaters last year and he expects that number to top 1,000 this year.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Boyd said. “The neighborhood enjoys doing it and the kids have a blast. I think we will have a real good turnout.”
Boyd said that trick-or-treating in the neighborhood has a “carnival atmosphere.”
“The parents enjoy it and they come out all dressed up,” Boyd said.
Boyd praised city officials for working with the neighborhood association to make the event safe.
“The city has done a great job in supporting it,” Boyd said. “They send crews out to close the streets off and they send the crews back out to reopen the streets. The city has really stepped up the last five or six years to help make this a nice event for kids.”
The Pailin’s Alley Collective Annual Halloween Party will be held on Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event was cancelled last year because of COVID-19. The free event includes a costume contest and features the band 5Starr playing from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Signups for the costume contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and the winner will be announced around 10 p.m. Prizes will be given out in four different categories.
Arts of the Albemarle will host its “Halloween Spooktacular” on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $7 person and the event features a DJ, games and candy. Participants can also have their picture taken with Cruella, The Addams Family, Ursula, Winifred Sanderson and more. Tickets are available online at www.ArtsAoA.org.