Three blighted and long vacant retail spaces in downtown Elizabeth City will soon get new life.
City Council earlier this week unanimously approved awarding a $20,000 Business Improvement Grant to Paul Robinson to help with renovation of properties at 604, 606 and 610 East Fearing Street into three retail spaces, each with an upstairs apartment.
Robinson, who owns the Currituck BBQ restaurants in Elizabeth City and in Barco, is planning to spend almost $440,000 on extensive internal and external renovations to the properties.
The city budgeted $80,000 in its current-year budget for the BIG program, with $60,000 of it earmarked for businesses in the Central Business District.
In its eighth year, the BIG program is designed to provide money to developers to help bring buildings up to city code and compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, make repairs to electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems and to make structural repairs.
Work on the property began in earnest a month ago and Robinson hopes to complete renovations in three to four months. The entire lower level flooring system has to be replaced and major work is needed on the roof.
“It’s going to take extensive renovations,” Robinson said. “The entire first floor, we had to demolish the entire floor system because it was entirely eaten up and gone. We are going to have to reframe 25 percent of the roof structure. We have done primarily demo work and some masonry so far.’’
Robinson has fielded some inquiries from possible tenants and expects interest to increase as work progresses.
“We have had some feelers, but I think it is hard for people to picture it right now because right now it is basically a termite mound,” Robinson said with a laugh. “I’m confident that we will rent the residential (spaces) very quickly and just pray that we can get some good commercial tenants in there.”
Interim Community Development Director Deborah Malenfant, who is also the director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., said the project will remove a “visible eyesore” near the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center.
The properties are in the downtown historic district and are individually listed on the National Historic Register.
“The storefronts have been long-vacant or underutilized,” Malenfant said. “The apartments were blighted, substandard and not code-compliant for living. The proposed renovations would bring the entire building up to current building code and restore the property both internally and externally.”
Malenfant expects that new businesses, and the jobs that they create, will find the location attractive.
“At a time when up-to-code retail storefronts are in demand, this would add three potential spaces to the inventory,” Malenfant said. “They are in an area that is showing a resurgence in retail and commercial activity.”