Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.