With upwards of 40,000 people expected in Elizabeth City's downtown and waterfront areas for this weekend's annual N.C. Potato Festival, city officials have already started closing key streets to accommodate the three-day festival.

On Tuesday, Water Street between Shepard and Ehringhaus streets and the eastbound lane of Ehringhaus between Water and McMorrine streets were closed so Deggeller Amusements could begin setting up rides and the midway. The boat ramp and parking area at Waterfront Park were also closed. 