...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Downtown road closings begin for Potato Festival, more coming Thursday
With upwards of 40,000 people expected in Elizabeth City's downtown and waterfront areas for this weekend's annual N.C. Potato Festival, city officials have already started closing key streets to accommodate the three-day festival.
On Tuesday, Water Street between Shepard and Ehringhaus streets and the eastbound lane of Ehringhaus between Water and McMorrine streets were closed so Deggeller Amusements could begin setting up rides and the midway. The boat ramp and parking area at Waterfront Park were also closed.
More road closures follow on Thursday. All lanes of Ehringhaus Street between McMorrine and Water streets will close at approximately 10 a.m.
Also closing around 10 a.m. Thursday is Water Street between Church Street and Ehringhaus and Mariners' Wharf Park. The park will be the site of a beer and wine garden and a cornhole venue during the three-day event. The parking lot at Mariners' Wharf Park will close at 11 p.m. so that an entertainment stage can be set up.
More road closings will follow on Friday. Starting at 10 a.m., Water Street between Church Street and Colonial Avenue will close so that festival vendors can begin their setup. The southbound lane of Water Street between Elizabeth Street and Colonial Avenue also will be closed.
Because there will be no left turn onto Water Street from the Camden Causeway bridge, festival organizers recommend motorists who typically use the street to get south of the downtown to proceed to the North Road Street intersection.
Motorists should also be advised that Poindexter Street will also be closed between Colonial Avenue and Main Street to eliminate any "cut-through" of the downtown.
"If you try to turn left at either of these as a detour, you’ll get hemmed into a circular pattern," organizers said in a press release Wednesday.
Main Street from McMorrine Street to Water Street will also close Friday at 10 a.m. to allow for more vendor setup. The Poindexter "connector" streets from Colonial Avenue to Fearing Street will also close so there will be no exit onto Main Street.
On Saturday, McMorrine at Colonial Avenue will also close at 7 a.m. for the festival's auto show, eliminating another potential cut-through of the downtown.
Other early morning road closings on Saturday include Riverside Avenue from Water Street to Morgan Street and Main Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to McMorrine Street. The portion of Riverside Avenue will close at 7:30 a.m. and remain closed until the 5K/1 Mile Walk has ended. The additional portion of Main Street that will close starting at 7 a.m. to accommodate setup for the auto show.
On Sunday, Dog Corner Park will close at 1 a.m.
Festival organizers emphasized that once Friday morning road closures begin, the only vehicles that will be allowed access through the areas will be emergency vehicles and vendor vehicles with a pass.
Downtown residents and merchants are being encouraged to move their vehicles outside the festival area before 10 a.m. on Friday.