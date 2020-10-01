Downtown Elizabeth City will host its first First Friday ArtWalk since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with a scaled-down version of the monthly arts showcase Friday starting at 4 p.m.
Twelve businesses will be participating in the event, including two new to the downtown: Cozy Carolina Boutique at 105A S. Water Street, which will host fashion art by Jade Whale; and Bijoux Vibes at 104 S. Poindexter Street, which will display resin artworks by LD Resinista.
Elsewhere, Albemarle Hopeline will host a chalk art event at the corner of Poindexter and Main streets to highlight Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.
Brackwater Brush Studio will host glass and jewelry artist Laura DeNunzio at 115 N. Water Street. More jewelry will be available at Flour Girls Café & Bakery at 102 N. Water Street, where Emily Martin of Bee’s Southern Creations Jewelry will displaying her work.
Seasonal and custom items by Christina Persico of Mama & The Narwhals will be available at Page After Page Bookstore at 111 S. Water Street.
Lindsay Doughty will be at Small Town Trendz in the Virginia Dare Arcade at 507 E. Main Street, showing off her handmade ceramic items, bath bombs and soaps.
Richard Wilson, a nationally known artist, will be the featured artist at the 516 Gallery at Arts of the Albemarle at AoA's The Center. Also at AoA, local artist Margie Sawyer will be showcasing both her own art and that of her students in the Jenkins Gallery.
ArtWalkers can paint their own mini canvas designed by owner-artist Jessa Kimbra Trotman at Dear Alchemy's at 500 E. Colonial Avenue.
Artist Sam Clayton of Uniquely Paints and artist Robbie Goodman with be set up in Pailin’s Alley at 606 E. Colonial Avenue. Nearby, Adam Nixon will be livestreaming his music from inside Hoppin’ Johnz New South Cuisine.
For ArtWalkers needing a face covering, Port Discover at 611 E. Main Street is offering a tie-die facemask kit for $15. Pre-order by Friday afternoon and pick them up by 5 p.m. Order and pay online at: https://my-site-108241.square.site/product/-october-2-science-friday-kit/192?cs=true.
Debbie Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., urged both ArtWalk participants and attendees to follow safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We strongly encourage participants to abide by recommended social distancing, masking, and cleaning guidelines in order for us to continue future ArtWalk events," she said. "We encourage businesses to be diligent in abiding by the same, as well as capacity restrictions for their respective locations. We ask everyone to be respectful of others."
For more info about First Friday ArtWalk, call 252-338-4104 or email at elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com.