The Downtown Waterfront Market may be the place to find that last-minute Mother’s Day gift.
The market is set to reopen Saturday for the 2020 season at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City. On hand will be local vendors selling everything from fresh produce, pork and breads to sauces, fresh local honey and homemade dog treats.
Currituck Master Gardeners will also be on hand to sell potted plants. There will be no craft or jewelry vendors. Hours for the market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Everybody loves to get mom a plant,” said Market Coordinator Stacy Williams. “With Mother’s Day on Sunday, I think it is a good weekend to get this started.”
Last year, the Downtown Waterfront Market had up to 18 vendors. Because of the social distancing measures still in effect because of COVID-19, however, only nine vendors are being allowed to sell items on Saturday.
“We are doing what we can to get it going because people need produce and homemade bread and rolls,” Williams said.
Williams said the safety of market customers and vendors is a top priority. Vendors will be required to wear masks and customers are urged to do the same. Gloves will be provided for both customers and vendors and there will be several hand-sanitizing stations set up.
“If something has to be touched, everyone will have gloves on,” Williams said.
The market will also be set up with one-way aisles and the vendors will be spaced “well far away” from each other.
“We have put a few safety measures in place,” Williams said. “We will have sanitizing sprays where we can keep going around and make sure everything is sprayed off. We are going to make sure (foot) traffic can also only go one way. We will have (direction) markings on the ground just like you see at the grocery store and we will control the flow of where you enter.”
Williams said the market will begin to add additional vendors once COVID-19 restrictions start to be lifted.
Painted Turtle Produce, CandyCoatedSweetz, River City Microgreens, Vann Premium Pork, Sweet Exposures, Nadeau Farms, Soulshine Garden, Doggie Delights and Currituck Master Gardeners are all scheduled to be at the market this Saturday.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Director Debbie Malenfant is hoping downtown businesses benefit from the extra foot traffic that will be generated by the market.
“Any time we have an event like this, it is good for downtown,” Malenfant said. “Of course, not all businesses are open 100 percent so it won’t have as positive of an impact the way it usually does.”