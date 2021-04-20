Things will be pretty close back to normal when the Downtown Waterfront Market begins its 2021 season at Mariners' Wharf Park on Saturday, May 1.
The market will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from then through the end of September.
Last May when the market opened two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, officials limited the number of vendors to nine. But Market Coordinator Stacy Williams expects over 20 vendors for the season opening on May 1, and for each Saturday for the rest of the season.
But some COVID safety precautions will still be in place, including socially distancing vendors around the park, Williams said.
“Masks are required and we will have hand-sanitizing stations,” she said. “We are asking people to practice social distancing.’’
Vendors will offer a variety of produce and other food items along with such things as skin care products, handmade soaps, handmade candles, cutting boards and charcuterie trays and jewelry.
“There will be a wide range of products available for sale,” Williams said.
The “pop-up” market the city held at Mariners' Wharf Park the Saturday during Easter weekend featured close to 30 vendors and was a success, Williams said. The one-time spring pop-up special market featured vendors, food trucks and activities for children.
“We decided to give it a try, this was the first year,” Williams said of the spring pop-up market. “It went really well. We had a lot of returning vendors, new vendors."
Williams said there will be some pop-up events after the regular markets ends its season at the end of September along with an indoor holiday event in December at Knobbs Creek Recreational Center.
"We will do some pop-up fall markets like we have done before, and hopefully we will be able to do our big holiday event,’’ she said.
Williams was pleased that people at the pop-up event last month adhered to COVID precautions, adding it was a good “trial run” for the upcoming waterfront markets.
“Everyone did their part,” Williams said. “They practiced social distancing and they had their mask on. People didn’t gather up at one place. The public helped out a lot.’’