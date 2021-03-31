Months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Ghost Harbor Brewing owners Thomas and Tabitha Reese announced plans to turn a vacant building just across from its original location in Paulin’s Alley on Colonial Avenue into a new taproom.
Some of the original taproom would be used to increase craft beer productions while the rest would be used as a second seating location.
Little did the Reeses know that five months later their brewery would be all but shut down because of the pandemic.
But COVID only slowed Ghost Harbor’s expansion plans and in early March the new taproom opened. The brewery is one of several downtown businesses that either expanded or opened during the pandemic.
Other new businesses that opened downtown in the last year include 2 Souls Wine Bar, Bijoux Vibes, Jennings and Jones Bargain Outlet, The SweetEasy, Cozy Carolina Boutique, Harbour Hair and Hayley’s Skincare Goals.
Party in the Box for Kids outgrew its downtown location and expanded outside downtown but the owners opened Posh Tots Boutique in that downtown space.
Big Boss Burritos opened just before pandemic hit but recently expanded into a space next door that includes a bar and a sit-down dining area.
Elizabeth City Pizza Company has reopened under new ownership, Heather Sawyer United Country Realty is in the process of expanding to a different downtown location and will change her business’s name to Water Street Realty. Prodigy Realty and the Whitney Young Law Firm are also expanding.
Body Kinect Wellness is moving to Camden County but Sanctuary Design Company will be expanding from its current space upstairs in the Arcade to the location.
More apartments are also coming to the downtown area despite the pandemic. Back in November, the county sold the old Elizabeth City Middle School to J.D. Lewis Construction Management for $420,000. JDL plans to spend millions to renovate the property for between 70 and 84 apartments.
Elizabeth City isn’t the only locality that saw new businesses in 2020 despite the pandemic. The following new businesses opened in Edenton last year: 3rd. & Badham Picture Framers, Down Home Sheds, Edenton IT-A Division of Eagle Horizon Group, Inc., Nebraska Plastics East and North No. 4.
Thomas Reese said the first few months of the pandemic were “scary times” for the business. For several months, Ghost Harbor was limited to to-go beer only and when they finally reopened in late May it was at reduced capacity of 50 percent, which is still currently in effect.
“When the pandemic hit, we put everything on pause,” Reese said of the expansion plans. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. We had already signed the lease. We had two, 10-barrel fermenters that sat in storage for a year. We stopped all construction down there because we didn’t know what the future would hold.”
While limited to opening for to-go orders only, Ghost Harbor started canning more craft beer while keeping the staff intact. Reese estimates that the brewery has canned about 20,000 16-ounce cans, which is all done by hand two cans at a time.
A COVID Payment Protection Plan loan from the federal government also helped.
“We shifted our focus on canning,” Reese said. “We kept everybody’s pay the same. That (PPP) and the community’s support for beer to-go was big and we were able to weather that storm. We never anticipated that canning would carry our business.”
Even with the new taproom open at 50-percent capacity, Reese said sales of four-packs of cans continues to be strong and that he may purchase an automated canning machine.
“One silver lining is that this got us into canning,” Reese said. “We want to move our business forward with that. Canning was something we used to do for fun but now it is part of our revenue stream.”
Construction on the new taproom resumed in July and the Reese’s did some of the renovation work themselves.
“We had the time, and we saved some money,” Reese said.
But the biggest help the couple received came from several customers, including Erik Wilson.
“Very good carpenter, and he helped out a lot,” Reese said of Wilson. “He is someone I met here at the brewery and we became friends. He and I pretty much built that place.”
The state and local governments anticipated a hit to sales tax revenue when the pandemic hit but increases in sales tax distributions point to some retailers faring better than first anticipated.
Pasquotank sales tax distributions for December 2020 were 23 percent, or $220,000 more, than the year before. The statewide distribution was up 19.5 percent in December 2020 as comparted to the year before.
With three COVID-19 vaccines now available, Reese is hopeful things will soon return to normal.
“You see the movie theaters reopening, concert series are being booked again for the summer,” Reese said. “Little things that you see like that, and while it is still scary, those indicators that you see provide some hope.”