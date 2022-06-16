Concerned Citizens of Tyrrell County and Emancipate NC plan to hold a rally in front of a newly erected billboard in Columbia Saturday calling for removal of the Confederate monument at the county courthouse.
COLUMBIA — Dozens of Tyrrell County residents are scheduled to rally in Columbia Saturday in front of a newly-erected billboard calling for removal of the Confederate monument at the county courthouse.
The billboard is the second that Concerned Citizens of Tyrrell County and Emancipate NC have erected in Columbia calling on local officials to remove the monument.
Joyce Fitch, a member of the Concerned Citizens of Tyrrell County, is one of those who’ve called for the monument’s removal.
“Having this monument in front of our courthouse is hurtful to people in this community,” Fitch said in a press release. “Many of us who live here would like to see our elected officials take steps to remove it from its current location, which is what we hope to communicate with this billboard.”
Concerned Citizens of Tyrrell and Emancipate NC have called the Confederate monument in Columbia a “symbol of white supremacy.” They note that those attending court in Tyrrell County must walk past the statute which includes the phrase “in appreciation of our faithful slaves” on its front.
“The Supreme Court has said that monuments erected on public property are best understood as government speech aimed at ‘conveying some thought or instilling some feeling in those who see them,’” said Ian Mance, an attorney with Emancipate NC. “Tyrrell County’s monument to ‘faithful slaves’ and slaveholders conveys a racially hostile message, and it has no place at a courthouse expected to administer equal justice under law.”
The groups noted that 4,800 citizens signed a petition in 2020 to remove the Tyrrell County monument. They also note that other communities in North Carolina have removed Confederate monuments in recent years, particularly those in front of public courthouses. Even so, the state is still home to 176 such monuments.
The rally in front of the billboard will follow a Juneteenth celebration at 410 Railroad St., Columbia, at 3 p.m. Saturday.