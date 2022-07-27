dragon buffet closes

The former location of the Dragon Buffet restaurant at Southgate Park is shown on Wednesday. The popular buffet has closed for good, a principal in Southgate Park said Wednesday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Dragon Buffet, a popular Chinese restaurant that served hungry Elizabeth City residents for nearly two decades, has closed for good.

John Gibson, a managing member of The Vireo Group, the owner of Southgate Park shopping center where the restaurant was located, said Wednesday that Dragon Buffet’s owner decided to close because of financial losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.