...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Bertie, Chowan
and Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The former location of the Dragon Buffet restaurant at Southgate Park is shown on Wednesday. The popular buffet has closed for good, a principal in Southgate Park said Wednesday.
Dragon Buffet, a popular Chinese restaurant that served hungry Elizabeth City residents for nearly two decades, has closed for good.
John Gibson, a managing member of The Vireo Group, the owner of Southgate Park shopping center where the restaurant was located, said Wednesday that Dragon Buffet’s owner decided to close because of financial losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID really hurt the business a lot, in terms of sales,” Gibson said. “They never really recovered.”
Gibson said Vireo and the restaurant’s owner reached a mutual agreement to part ways.
The restaurant, located at 1409 W. Ehringhaus Street, has been closed since at least Sunday. On Tuesday, the front lobby was bare, except for a few chairs, and there were no signs posted on the door or exterior wall indicating the business had closed.
The Dragon Buffet occupied a 12,000-square-foot space, which will now be “demolished” inside and renovated to an empty space, Gibson said. Vireo will seek a new business partner for the space, but that business won’t be an eatery.
“It will not be a restaurant,” Gibson said.
The Vireo Group is based in Augusta, Georgia, and took ownership of the former Southgate Mall in February 2017. Vireo spent about a year transforming the mall to an outdoor shopping center, and reopened it in August 2018 under its new name, Southgate Park.
According to a previous report, the Dragon Buffet had been at the Southgate location for about 20 years. The restaurant closed briefly in December 2018, before new owner Christy Ni reopened it under the same name in January 2019.
A Facebook page for the restaurant was last updated April 24, 2021.