CURRITUCK — Brandie Draves started work Monday as the Currituck director of elections.
Draves, the former deputy director of elections in Currituck, replaces former director Sydni Banks, who resigned to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.
The move comes just 10 days before early voting begins for the May 17 primary election.
Draves served as deputy director of elections in Currituck for six years and her appointment was recently approved by the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
“I look forward to providing fair, impartial and accurate election services and innovative solutions to ensure our voters don’t encounter long lines on election day,” Draves said. “I want to thank our appointed (elections) board and many election workers. Because of their ongoing efforts, elections are, and will, remain successful in Currituck County.”
Currituck Public Information Officer Randall Edwards said Monday that interviews for the deputy director position will begin this week.
“We hope to select an applicant within the next two weeks,” Edwards said.
The director and the deputy are the only full-time employees in the county’s board of elections. Edwards said the county, as it has done for previous elections, has brought in temporary staff to assist with the primary.
“The Currituck County Board of Elections brings in temporary staff before each election to ensure benchmarks set forth by the North Carolina State Board of Elections are met,” Edwards said. “Temporary workers started working before (Banks') departure to ensure a smooth transition amongst personnel.”
One-stop early voting begins April 28 and continues through May 14. Currituck has several local commissioner primaries on the May 17 ballot. There are also primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, N.C. Senate, district court judge and district attorney on the county ballot.