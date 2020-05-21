College of The Albemarle began celebrating its 57th annual spring graduating class Wednesday with the first of a series of “drive-through” events that complied with current COVID-19 restrictions.
Graduates were able to drive up to COA’s Elizabeth City campus, pick up their diploma, receive a gift bag and listen to cheers from faculty, staff and other well-wishers.
Tyedejah Perry, who earned an associate degree in medical office administration, was one of the graduates of either COA-Elizabeth City, COA Edenton-Chowan or COA-Currituck who attended Wednesday’s drive-through event.
A second drive-through event set for today for graduates unable to attend Wednesday’s celebration has been rescheduled for Tuesday because of expected inclement weather. A separate drive-through event will be held for COA-Dare graduates on Thursday, May 28.
A 2012 graduate of Northeastern High School, Perry already has been working at a doctor’s office and believes her degree will open up more opportunities for her.
Perry also plans to attend COA’s formal graduation ceremony this summer.
“I thought this was awesome,” Perry said. “It was amazing, and in this pandemic it was definitely refreshing.”
COA officials said they are still planning a formal commencement ceremony July 30 but wanted to do something now to celebrate the work that graduates have done.
Besides their diploma and a gift bag containing COA items and alumni association info, graduates attending Wednesday’s event were also issued a yard sign identifying them as a COA grad.
Tiffany Clow, who graduated in 2011 from First Flight High School in Dare County, earned an associate degree in office administration.
“I’m ready to work,” Clow said.
She has been caring for two young children at home but will be able to work now that they are headed to preschool and kindergarten in August.
Clow said she is looking forward to the ceremony this summer.
“That will be awesome,” she said.
But the drive-through event Tuesday was also fun, she said.
“It was actually pretty cool,” Clow said. “It was nice celebrating something that I worked hard for. It was super cool.”
Logan Chapman will be graduating this year from John A. Holmes High School in Edenton but he already has earned an associate of arts degree from COA.
Chapman plans to continue his education at Western Carolina University, studying public relations and communications. His goal is to become an officer in the U.S. Navy.
Chapman said he was glad to get a jump on his college courses while still in high school.
“That’s why I did it in high school, because it put me ahead of a lot of my peers,” he said, adding he’s surprised more students don’t take advantage of the opportunity.
Chapman said he enjoyed the drive-through event.
“It was really kind of a feeling of disbelief, because it was two years of hard work and it finally paid off in the end,” he said.
Zoe Larsen, who earned an associate of fine arts in theater, said she plans to pursue a bachelor of fine arts in graphic design at Appalachian State University.
Larsen will graduate next week from J.P. Knapp Early College in Currituck.
She said she appreciated the drive-through celebration.
“It was really cool that they were able to do this,” Larsen said.
She said performing arts was difficult to do remotely, particularly with her WiFi going in and out. It especially made participation in online class discussions difficult, she said.
“I’m not a huge fan of the online education,” Larsen said.