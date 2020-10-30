featured
Drive-thru trick-or-treating
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- EC police probing man's death as homicide
- Steel fabricator to add 28 jobs at Hertford plant
- Council hires Enfield administrator as new city manager
- EC Council hires Enfield administrator, ECSU grad, as city manager
- Va. man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Perquimans
- Cole to retire from bench in March
- Suspect arrested in hit-run of ECSU student
- State asks Chowan, other counties to up virus restrictions
- Seal-gasket maker begins production in Pasquotank
- 4 members of Coast Guard family killed in Buxton house fire