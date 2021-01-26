A Carteret County man has been charged in connection with a fatal traffic collision in Pasquotank County last week in which two Gates County women later died.
Nicholas Kivlehan, 37, of the 100 block of Little Bay Road, Cedar Point, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and one count of failing to reduce speed to avoid colliding with another vehicle, First Sgt. W.W. Everette of the N.C. Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
Kivlehan was charged following a collision on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass Tuesday, Jan. 19, that resulted in the deaths of Bessie Saunders, 75, and Anita Watford Gatling, 62, both of Sunbury.
According to Everette, Kivlehan was traveling north on U.S. 17 Bypass around 10:12 a.m. when his 2018 Honda Pilot collided with the rear of the 2007 Honda driven by Saunders. At the time, Saunders' vehicle was stopped in U.S. 17's left northbound lane near an emergency turnaround close to the 262 milepost exit, Everette said.
Both Saunders, of 1 Saunders Avenue, and Gatling, of the 300 block of N.C. Highway 32, were in the vehicle at the time of the collision and were wearing seat belts, Everette said.
Both women were airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of injuries. Saunders died at the hospital later that same day. Gatling died at the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 21, Everette said.
Kivlehan, who was not transported to a medical facility following the collision, told the patrol he was traveling north behind another vehicle in the left lane when that vehicle suddenly swerved into the right lane. Kivlehan said he didn't have time to avoid Saunders' vehicle that was stopped in the lane in front of his vehicle.
Everette said the patrol doesn't know why Saunders' vehicle was stopped or how fast Kivlehan's vehicle was traveling prior to the collision. The speed limit on that section of U.S. 17 Bypass is 70 mph. Conditions were clear that day, he said.
A witness saw Saunders' vehicle stopped in the roadway but did not observe the collision, Everette said.
Kivlehan's trial date on the charges has been set for April 15.