Law enforcement officials are seeking a man they say led deputies and police officers on a multi-state chase in a stolen pickup truck early Sunday.
According to Edenton police, the chase began in Chesapeake, Virginia, and continued through four northeastern counties before ending in Edenton shortly before 1 a.m.
Chesapeake police began the chase, pursuing a stolen 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck along U.S. Highway 17 to the state line. There, the Camden Sheriff's Office took over, pursuing the stolen truck driven by an unidentified white male, the release stated.
At some point, the stolen truck collided with a Camden deputy's vehicle. Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones couldn't be immediately reached Monday for details.
At the Camden-Pasquotank county line, Pasquotank deputies took over the chase, the release said. After the chase continued into Perquimans County, Pasquotank deputies deployed tire-deflation devices. However, the unknown driver managed to continue driving the pickup through Perquimans and into Chowan County, the release stated.
Edenton police Chief Henry King said that around 12:52 a.m. the driver stopped the pickup in the 800 block of North Broad Street and fled. He remains at large, King said.
Edenton police are seeking witnesses who may have been in the area of North Broad Street at the time of the incident. Anyone with information about the incident or the driver of the pickup is asked to contact Detective Lopez of the Edenton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 252-337-4599 or 252-482-5144, ext. 107, or call the department's tip line at 252-632-0303.