This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE
**IDALIA BECOMES POST-TROPICAL**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Eastern
Currituck and Western Currituck
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 280 miles southeast of Norfolk VA
- 33.5N 73.5W
- Storm Intensity 65 mph
- Movement East or 90 degrees at 21 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
At 500 PM EDT, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia
was located near latitude 33.5 North, longitude 73.5 West. Idalia
is moving toward the east near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this motion is
expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the
east-southeast and east is expected on Friday and Saturday,
accompanied by a considerable decrease in forward speed. On the
forecast track, the center of Idalia will continue moving away from
the coast of North Carolina and approach Bermuda over the weekend.
Minor to locally moderate coastal flooding will continue tonight across
portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern Virginia. The heavy
rainfall threat has ended.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected to continue into tonight and
Friday due to gale force winds and high seas of 7 to 12 feet. Winds diminish
on Friday, but seas remain elevated into Saturday.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* SURGE:
Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across
NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA and EASTERN VIRGINIA.
Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having additional limited
impacts. These impacts include:
- Widespread storm surge flooding of vulnerable areas will result
in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and
businesses near the waterfront and shoreline.
- Sections of low-lying vulnerable roads, parking lots and
property will likely become flooded. Driving conditions could
become dangerous in places where flooding covers the road.
- Moderate to severe beach erosion is likely, including heavy
surf possibly breaching dunes, especially in vulnerable
locations. Strong and dangerous rip currents are likely.
- Minor to moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and
piers is likely. A few small craft broken away from moorings.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL VIRGINIA...INTERIOR NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact
is anticipated.
* WIND:
Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time
across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND
THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time
across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND
THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE.
* TORNADOES:
No impacts are anticipated at this time across CENTRAL AND EASTERN
VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN
SHORE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
None.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
None.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see
www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov
- For the latest weather and storm information go to
weather.gov/wakefield
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement
issued by the National Weather Service in Wakefield VA regarding the
effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT FRIDAY...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Driver medevaced to Va hospital after tractor trailer overturns
A driver was flown to a Virginia hospital for medical treatment after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned on Nixonton Road Thursday afternoon.
The 51-year-old driver was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by a UNC Air Med helicopter crew, according to a Pasquotank-Camden EMS incident report. The man was the lone occupant of an 18-wheeled tractor trailer that overturned in the 1670 block of Nixonton Road shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.