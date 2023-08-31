A driver was flown to a Virginia hospital for medical treatment after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned on Nixonton Road Thursday afternoon.

The 51-year-old driver was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by a UNC Air Med helicopter crew, according to a Pasquotank-Camden EMS incident report. The man was the lone occupant of an 18-wheeled tractor trailer that overturned in the 1670 block of Nixonton Road shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.


  