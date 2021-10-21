An Elizabeth City man is facing a charge of felony fleeing to elude arrest, and a host of other charges in connection with a two-vehicle accident that involved a loaded Camden County school bus Wednesday.
Shelton T. Gordon Jr., 20, of the 110 block of Springvale St., Elizabeth City, is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving and other charges that are still being processed, said Trooper J.N. Wood of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Wood said the Highway Patrol will present its investigation to District Attorney Andrew Womble, whose office may file additional charges, particularly related to the school bus Gordon’s vehicle struck.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Gumberry Road and U.S. Highway 158 in Camden around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Camden County Schools bus No. 86 was turning right off of Gumberry into the west bound lane when it was struck by Gordon’s blue BMW four-door sedan traveling in the same direction at a high rate of speed.
The BMW was involved in a high-speed chase with police that originated in Currituck County, Wood said Wednesday. Deputies with the Camden Sheriff’s Office picked up the pursuit at the Camden-Currituck line. Speeds during the chase reached 120 to 125 mph, Wood said.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones told his deputies to disengage from the chase as it neared the area around Camden County High School, Wood said. Deputies were overheard on police radio saying that the BMW had crashed and that a school bus was involved.
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said Bus 86 had 50 students and a driver aboard at the time of the wreck. The students were either from Grandy Primary or Camden Intermediate School.
One student aboard the bus was “disoriented” after the collision but walked of his own accord to an ambulance and was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for evaluation, Ferrell said.
Gordon was taken by ambulance to Sentara Albemarle Hospital, from where he was later transported by helicopter to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A hospital spokesman said around 5 p.m. Thursday that Gordon was treated and released.
An online inmate search did not indicate whether Gordon was in custody.