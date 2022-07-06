...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of around 105.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Drowning victim had been swimming near Snug Harbor park
SNUG HARBOR — The Virginia man who drowned in the Yeopim River on Monday had been swimming near Snug Harbor Community Park.
Perquimans County Emergency Services released a few more details on Wednesday about Monday's drowning of the man, identified by Sheriff Shelby White as Joshua Whener of Norfolk, Virginia.
According to an emergency services press release, the Perquimans 911 Center received multiple calls at 12:44 p.m. about a possible drowning near the park located on Navajo Trail.
White said Whener, who was in his 40s, was less than 100 yards from the shore when he began to struggle to stay afloat.
First responders began coordinating grid searches of the river for Whener, and soon were joined by sonar-equipped vessels from both Perquimans Emergency Services and the Hertford Fire Department. A number of boaters also assisted with the search.
Whener was found deceased at 2:30 p.m.
White said Whener's drowning is under investigation by the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission. An official with the agency could not be reached Tuesday.