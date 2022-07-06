SNUG HARBOR — The Virginia man who drowned in the Yeopim River on Monday had been swimming near Snug Harbor Community Park.

Perquimans County Emergency Services released a few more details on Wednesday about Monday's drowning of the man, identified by Sheriff Shelby White as  Joshua Whener of Norfolk, Virginia.

According to an emergency services press release, the Perquimans 911 Center received multiple calls at 12:44 p.m. about a possible drowning near the park located on Navajo Trail.

White said Whener, who was in his 40s, was less than 100 yards from the shore when he began to struggle to stay afloat.

First responders began coordinating grid searches of the river for Whener, and soon were joined by sonar-equipped vessels from both Perquimans Emergency Services and the Hertford Fire Department. A number of boaters also assisted with the search.

Whener was found deceased at 2:30 p.m.

White said Whener's drowning is under investigation by the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission. An official with the agency could not be reached Tuesday.