CURRITUCK — Two men arrested on drug charges in Currituck County Wednesday were occupying a vehicle stolen in Virginia when they were taken into custody.

Seamus Drury of Barco was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Drury was being confined Thursday at the Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.