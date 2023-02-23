...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Neuse and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Drug, car theft incident leads to arrests in Currituck
CURRITUCK — Two men arrested on drug charges in Currituck County Wednesday were occupying a vehicle stolen in Virginia when they were taken into custody.
Seamus Drury of Barco was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Drury was being confined Thursday at the Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Christopher Powell of Norfolk, Virginia, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
According to the Currituck Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that two armed men who had just stolen car parts in Camden County might be driving into Currituck. The men, later identified as Drury and Powell, were located and detained by sheriff's deputies from both Camden and Currituck.
A vehicle stolen from Virginia Beach was recovered at the scene. Currituck's new K9, Omar, was deployed to conduct a check of the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. According to Currituck Sheriff's Office, Omar's check led to the narcotics charges being filed against the men.
Further investigation led detectives to the recovery of a second vehicle stolen in Moyock.