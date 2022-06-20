An Elizabeth City man will likely face a host of drug charges after law enforcement officials say they arrested him in possession of crack, cocaine and marijuana at a local motel earlier this month.
Rahmel Mallory was arrested June 10 after officers with the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office, Dare Sheriff's Office and Nags Head Police Department executed a search warrant at the motel room he was renting at the Quality Inn in Elizabeth City, the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
According to the release, an investigation by the three agencies showed Mallory was using the room to store and sell controlled substances in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank area.
During the search of the motel room, officers seized 22 grams of crack cocaine, seven grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 16 grams of marijuana, a firearm and $1,568 in cash.
Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said the crack and cocaine had a combined street value of $4,350. It was not clear how much the marijuana was worth, he said.
Wallio said cocaine hydrochloride is "what we refer to as powder cocaine and crack cocaine."
"It is a base that derives from cocaine hydrochloride through a cooking process that removes the impurities," he said.
Mallory will face charges in Pasquotank County. Wallio said the District Attorney's Office will review the case before exact charges are filed. But "more than likely" Mallory will be charged with possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a place to store a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The case will also be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for possible federal charges.