The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services is seeing a huge increase in the number of people applying for Food and Nutrition Services — formerly known as food stamps — because of the coronavirus outbreak.
DSS received 112 Food and Nutrition Services applications in February and 186 more applications in March. But for the week of March 30 to April 3, which was the first week of Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order, the department received 139 new applications.
Cooper’s order has shuttered many local businesses and put a number of residents out of a job.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that extra benefits would available to Food and Nutrition Services recipients because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
All families that receive any FNS benefits will receive the maximum amount allowed for March and April for their household size. That means a family of four is eligible to receive a total of $646 for each of the two months regardless of their usual benefit amount.
“It’s been a significant uptick,” Ford said. “It hasn’t doubled in number but we have seen a significant increase and more than we are used to.”
People can apply for FNS benefits by filling out an application and dropping it off at the DSS office, mailing in an application to DSS or applying on line.
“We can do any follow up or clarification by phone,” DSS Director Kathy Ford said. “The state waived face-to-face interviews (during the application process). That is allowing us to move quicker on processing applications.’’
Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said FNS benefits will not only feed families during the crisis but also help slow the spread of the disease.
“People need to be able to feed their families while also practicing good social distancing and following the governor’s stay-at-home order,” Cohen said in a press release. “This will help families make fewer trips to the grocery store and help protect themselves and those in their communities from getting sick.”
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, around 360,000 households in the state were receiving Food and Nutrition Service benefits. In February, the number of FNS recipients in Pasquotank was approximately 3,345 households.