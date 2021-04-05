DUCK — The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new annex building at its Field Research Facility today in Duck.
The research facility was awarded a military construction authority contract to construct the 4,008-square-foot building, a press release states. The $4.3-million annex will consist of laboratory and research administrative offices to support the Field Research Center’s expanded military research mission.
The Field Research Facility collaborates with the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence to develop methods to protect Army forces, conduct forcible and early entry, and transition rapidly to offensive operations, according to the release.
“The annex will support our expanded military engineering research program here at the Field Research Facility,” said Dr. Jeff Waters, chief of the Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory’s Coastal Observation and Analysis Branch.
Founded in 1977, the research facility has maintained a comprehensive, long-term monitoring program of the coastal ocean — including waves, tides, currents, local meteorology and beach response. Now part of the ERDC’s Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory, the facility conducts complex and comprehensive nearshore research and engineering studies, the release states.
“We’re actually a living lab here,” said Waters. “We are able to test out new methodologies and assess numerical models here, and we have others come and use our facility in order to evaluate their own equipment. It’s a very unique location with numerous capabilities.”
The compound is made up of 176 acres and includes a 1,840-foot steel and concrete pier and a 140-foot observation tower, as well as specialized vehicles such as the Coastal Research Amphibious Buggy and the Lighter Amphibious Resupply Cargo vehicle.