EDENTON — Edenton-Chowan School students now have the option of not wearing a mask on their bus rides to and from school just like they do when they’re at school.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education voted 5-2 last week to lift the district’s mask- wearing mandate on school buses. Under the change, students will continue to have the option to wear a mask on a bus.
Voting for the policy change were board Chairman Gene Jordan and members Ricky Browder, Paul Clifton, Maxine Mason and Gil Burroughs. Voting against the policy change were members Jean Bunch and Joan White.
Superintendent Michael Sasscer noted that Gov. Roy Cooper recently vetoed Senate Bill 173, also known as the Free the Smiles Act, which would have allowed any parent to opt out of a local school board’s mask mandate.
The bill also would have ended the requirement for local school boards to address their school masking rules each month. Because of Cooper’s veto, school boards still have to address those rules each month.
The state Senate’s attempt on Wednesday to override Cooper’s veto of the bill failed.
Sasscer recommended that the school board approve a transition to optional masking aboard school and activity buses. He noted that an update to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Strong Schools Toolkit, slated to take effect on Monday, recommended schools consider moving to voluntary masking. He also noted guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 28 stating that masks no longer be required on buses or vans operated by public schools.
COVID-19 cases in the Edenton-Chowan Schools continue to decline. Only two cases were reported in the school district the week of Feb. 27, compared to a high of 81 during a week in January.
A poll of Edenton-Chowan staff shows wide agreement with keeping masks optional inside school facilities. According to data presented by Sasscer, 79.1 percent support the current optional mask policy, while 12.8 percent wanted a return to mandatory masking and 8.1 percent wanted no masks at all. An overwhelming 81.4 percent said they favor switching to optional masks on school buses.
Sasscer told board members that 98 school districts in North Carolina have now switched to optional masking, while 17 districts still mandate masks be worn. The largest school districts in the state — Wake County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg — plan to go to optional masks this month.
Board member Jean Bunch said she wanted Sasscer to consider CDC metrics when making recommendations about masking. She noted that Chowan County was still in a “high” transmission area for COVID-19 and that masks are encouraged, but not required, in high transmission areas. She also noted that patients were still at Vidant Chowan Hospital with the virus.
Current CDC data show that as of Tuesday, the number of new COVID cases in Chowan was less than 10 over the past seven days while the county’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID cases that come back positive — has fallen to 5.59%. That lowered Chowan into the “moderate” zone for transmission of the coronavirus — one of only nine counties in the state currently in the lower zone. The rest continue to see either “high” or “substantial” spread of the virus.
Sasscer said that most counties in North Carolina are seeing high transmission of the virus but have already switched to optional masking, citing schools as a lower-risk setting for contracting COVID-19.
Browder asked Sasscer if Albemarle Regional Health Services still tracks the number of patients at Chowan Hospital. Sasscer said that ARHS no longer tracks that data.